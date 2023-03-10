The state Parks and Recreation Authority has awarded a combined $3.3 million in park accessibility grants to seven facility projects in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

The 2021 state budget included $10 million for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to provide matching grants to local governments for parks facilities focused on children and veterans living with disabilities.

The awards were granted during a March 3 meeting. There was a $500,000 maximum for a single grant.

Receiving $500,000 were the following projects: Davidson County for West Campus Community Park; Davie County for CanoPLAY Treescape; Elkin for the proposed Crater Park; Jamestown for Universal Play at Jamestown Park; and North Wilkesboro for Smoot Park improvements.

Alamance County received $450,000 for Cedarock Park playground, while Watauga County gained $350,000 for Phase 1 of Howard Knob Park.

Elkin’s proposed Crater Park just south of downtown Elkin on the Yadkin River will upfit baseball fields, pickle ball courts and a boat launch to make them accessible to those with limited mobility. The project includes new recreational amenities.

Altogether, there was a a combined $9.6 million in grants for 21 projects across the state.

“These projects touch communities from Watauga to Wake to Pamlico with lasting, accessible infrastructure for recreation that will bring improved health and quality of life for North Carolina families,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“The focus of accessibility reflects our need for — and commitment to — investing in projects that reflect the needs and abilities of all of our residents and visitors."