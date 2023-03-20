The Triad and Northwest North Carolina had had five individuals and two community projects recognized for Main Street honors.

A small town design award was received by Wilkesboro for Phase I of its historic downtown Wilkesboro revitalization project.

Mount Airy was honored in the Best Outdoor Space Improvement category for Andy Griffith Plaza.

Named as North Carolina Main Street champions were: Michael Carpino of Edenl; Dan Butner of Elkin; Bill Baucom of Elon; Robbie Curlee of Mount Airy; and Amy Laster of Reidsville

“These projects are significant improvements to our rural communities,” Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said.

“The Main Street program is helping communities identify their best assets for economic growth and prosperity, and I am pleased to honor them for the great initiative and work that they are doing to improve their downtown districts.”