Triad oil-change properties sold to NY group

A New York group has purchased two Triad properties that have an oil-change business as the tenant.

GTY Auto Service LLC of New York City paid $1.39 million for the 0.59-acre property at 4876 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing. The property contains a 3,476-square-foot building occupied by Shell Rapid Lube.

GTY also paid $1.48 million to purchase the Lexington site of an oil-change company, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.

The 0.41-acre property is at 1123 S. Main St. It contains a 3,920-square-foot building with Snappy Lube as the tenant.

The seller of both properties is Avery-Davis Investments LLC of Knightdale.