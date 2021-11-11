 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Triad Ruff Housing properties sold to N.J. realty group
0 Comments

Triad Ruff Housing properties sold to N.J. realty group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A first study of its kind has revealed a possible meaning behind the famous dog tilt. Buzz’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

A Ruff Housing property in Winston-Salem and Greensboro has been sold to a New Jersey-based realty trust, according to a county Register of Deeds filings Wednesday.

The 0.88-acre property at 5648 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem was bought for $2.02 million. It contains a 10,150-square-foot building.

The 1.07-acre property at 15 Battleground Court in Greensboro was purchased for $2.92 million. It contains a 14,674-square-foot building.

The buyer in both instances is SCF RC Funding IV LLC, an affiliate of Essential Properties of Princeton, N.J. Essential specializes in single-tenant properties for lease. It has 14 properties in North Carolina.

The seller of the Winston-Salem property is P4F-CC LLC, while the seller of the Greensboro site is P4F-GSO LLC. Both companies are based in Raleigh.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices surge, jobless claims fall

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant
Local

200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant

Palltronics, which has developed the first fully trackable shipping pallet, said Tuesday it will lease a new 253,000-square-foot industrial building in Mocksville's SouthPoint Business Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News