Triad Ruff Housing properties sold to N.J. realty group

A Ruff Housing property in Winston-Salem and Greensboro has been sold to a New Jersey-based realty trust, according to a county Register of Deeds filings Wednesday.

The 0.88-acre property at 5648 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem was bought for $2.02 million. It contains a 10,150-square-foot building.

The 1.07-acre property at 15 Battleground Court in Greensboro was purchased for $2.92 million. It contains a 14,674-square-foot building.

The buyer in both instances is SCF RC Funding IV LLC, an affiliate of Essential Properties of Princeton, N.J. Essential specializes in single-tenant properties for lease. It has 14 properties in North Carolina.

The seller of the Winston-Salem property is P4F-CC LLC, while the seller of the Greensboro site is P4F-GSO LLC. Both companies are based in Raleigh.

