Triad starts 2022 with sizable increase in jobless rate

The Triad began 2022 with a significant uptick on its unemployment rate to 3.9%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.

There was a 0.6 percentage-point increase from a two-year low of 3.3% in December.

By comparison, the Triad rate was 4.2% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced.

One primary factor in the increase is that the January rate reflects the annual benchmarking of the state’s employment data required to meet U.S. Labor Department guidelines.

The recalculations often contribute to a retroactive increase or decrease in the monthly state- and county-level rates in the previous year.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

For January, it appears the trend was accompanied in the Triad by job cuts in all nine private-sector business categories, as well as in government.

The January rate was up in both the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (3% in December to 3.6% in January) and three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (3.7% to 4.2%). All 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. also experienced a month-over-month rate increase.

Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin had an overall loss of 1,032 in the labor force to 323,734 as of the January report.

That’s also been a 1,362 increase in those listed as unemployed to 11,667.

When comparing January to December, there was a 4,799 decrease in those in the labor force, as well as a 1,677 jump in those listed as unemployed.

The state and county-level labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 8.4% in December, while the U.S. rate was 7.2% in January. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, has cautioned in recent months that “there is still improvement to be made, especially in raising the labor force participation rate.”

“But if COVID-19 eventually is contained, school schedules become firmer, and employers continue to offer better pay and benefits, then progress should continue.”

Labor force churn

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment,” defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

However, the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.

The monthly unemployment reports during 2021 continually showed the Winston-Salem metro area was recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.

However, the Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month loss of 4,700 jobs during January.

About 1,500 of those were in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, likely reflecting the end of seasonal retail work.

There also were a loss of 1,200 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, 600 each in professional and business services, and in government and 300 each in education and health services, and in manufacturing.

By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had a loss of 7,200 jobs, of which 3,000 were in trade, transportation and utilities and 1,100 each in professional and business services, and in government.

Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.

For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 5,000 jobs comparing January 2021 to January 2022, while the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 9,500 jobs.

For the Winston-Salem MSA, there was a net gain of 2,000 in leisure and hospitality jobs, and 900 each in education and health services, and in manufacturing.

There was a loss of 1,000 professional and business services jobs.

"Even with the serious problems caused by the omicron surge, North Carolina's labor market managed to grow in January, and as a result, the state now has 33,000 more payroll jobs, or 0.7% more, than it did in February 2020 before the onset of the COVID crisis," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

"North Carolina is just one of 10 states to have recovered to February 2020 payroll levels.

"When you estimate the number of jobs the state should have created to accommodate for population growth but didn't, the state isn't fully recovered yet, but the estimated jobs gap is down to 9,200 payroll positions."

