Triad's Fortune 500 companies slip down list for 2022

The top Triad corporation in the Fortune 500 — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings — took a slight step back on the 2022 list.

The Burlington-based life-science company slipped from its all-time high of No. 218 in 2021 to No. 230, even though its revenue rose 15.3% to $16.12 billion.

It is the third consecutive year that Labcorp was first among Triad-based corporations, as well as seventh among N.C.-based corporations. Labcorp has been a Fortune 500 company for 12 years.

Before 2019, the Triad’s top-listed corporation was either a bank or a traditional manufacturer, and based in either Greensboro or Winston-Salem.

Labcorp specializes in medical laboratory testing and services through a national and global network of primary clinical and specialty testing laboratories. It has more than 65,000 employees worldwide.

The Triad’s only other Fortune 500 company is Hanesbrands Inc. of Winston-Salem, down 26 spots to No. 458 with at $7.34 billion in annual revenues, up 10.3% from the previous report. It ranked 12th among N.C.-based corporations.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. of Thomasville continued to vault upward toward a Fortune 500 ranking.

It jumped 41 spots to No. 574 with $5.25 billion in annual revenues, up 30.9%. It ranked 19th among N.C.-based corporations.

The other Triad-based companies listed in the top 1,000 are: Qorvo of Greensboro at No. 691, up 14 spots following a 24% boost in annual revenue to $4.01 billion; and Kontoor Brands Inc. of Greensboro, entering the larger list at No. 923 with $2.47 billion in annual revenues.

Qorvo ranked 24th among N.C.-based corporations, while Kontoor ranked 29th.

Truist Financial Corp., which was formed in December 2019 following BB&T Corp.'s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc., dropped from its all-time high of No. 121 to No. 155 following a 5.6% decline in annual revenues to $23.06 billion.

The Top 5 N.C-based corporations are all based in Charlotte: Lowe's Cos. Inc. at No. 35. down four spots with $96.25 billion in annual revenues; Bank of America Corp. at No. 36, down seven spots with $93.85 billion in revenues; Nucor Corp. at No. 98, up 51 spots with $36.48 billion in revenues; Honeywell International at No. 105, down 11 spots with $34 billion in revenues; and Duke Energy at No. 145, down 19 spots with $25 billion in revenues.

The past three Fortune 500 rankings represent a dramatic and historic changing of the guard for the corporate Triad following decades of having Burlington Industries Inc., Wachovia Corp., variations of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Reynolds American Inc., BB&T and VF Corp. as the region’s highest-ranked business.

It’s sobering and bittersweet to look back at those at 1999 and 2000, considering the companies that are no longer based in the Triad (VF, BB&T), no longer exist in that form (R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Holdings Inc., Wachovia Corp., Jefferson-Pilot Corp., Lifestyle Furnishings International, Burlington Industries Inc., and Oakwood Homes Corp.), or revenues don’t qualify by Fortune 1000 ranking (Unifi Inc.).

The 2022 list of five Fortune 1000 companies represents an improvement from having a low of four in both 2020 and 2021.

In contrast, in 1999 and 2000, the Triad had a record nine in the Fortune 1000, including four in the Fortune 500.

