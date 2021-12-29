Trimmed demand for e-cigarettes lowers market shares for Juul, Vuse

The market-share gap between the top-selling U.S. electronic cigarettes remained unchanged with both having a slight decline in the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store data.
The report covers the four-week period ending Dec. 18.
Nielsen determined No. 1 Juul was at 37.6%, down from 38.2% in the previous report.
Meanwhile, the Vuse brand of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. had a 33.5% market share, down from 34% in the previous report.
NJoy was at 3%, unchanged from the previous report, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs was at 2.3%, down from 2.4%.
Overall, sales of electronic cigarettes were up 4.8% year over year for the latest four-week period, boosted by recent price hikes.
Still, e-cigarette sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., Reynolds Vapor, NJoy and Fontem, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” in February 2021, or risk enforcement actions.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said another factor in the slump is "the impact of e-cigarette market denial orders by the FDA as it continues to work through premarket tobacco applications."
Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to an 8.8% decline in the latest report.
By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 44.8% in the latest report, while No. 3 NJoy was down 23.6% and No. 4 blu eCigs down 16.7%.
Herzog has said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”
Traditional cigarettes
Industry analysts said the 8.2% volume decline year over year for traditional cigarettes primarily reflects a gradual trend of employers back to the work office, as well as the return to more typical shopping conditions.
A key 2020 industry development was smokers’ increasing their purchases in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in response to statewide stay-at-home orders, including in North Carolina.
Manufacturers have been able to offset some of the recent volume declines through a series of per-pack list-price increases in recent months.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
For example, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. will implement a 14-cent Reynolds list-price increase beginning Monday.
Counting a 13-cent per-pack increase on Jan. 28, 2021, 14-cent per pack hikes in April and July and a 15-cent increase in October, Reynolds will have raised its list price by 70 cents within a year for many of its top brands.
Altria Group Inc. matched the 14-cent Reynolds increase for most of its main brands, Herzog said.
Philip Morris USA’s traditional cigarette dollar sales were down 1.8% year over year, while Reynolds was up 1.1% and ITG Brands LLC was up 0.9%.
As of Dec. 18, Philip Morris’ top market share was unchanged at 51.5%, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.6% of overall market share.
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was at 34.8%, with No. 2 Newport at 14.1%, No. 3 Camel at 8.6%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.3% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 4%.
ITG was at 7.6%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its Winston brand is No. 6 at 2%.
