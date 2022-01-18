Truist accelerated workforce reduction during fourth quarter; major branch closings set for first quarter

Truist Financial Corp. resumed its workforce and branch reduction initiative during the fourth quarter as it prepares to complete the integration of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. by March 31.
Truist debuted on Dec. 7, 2019, the result of BB&T’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust.
A significant non-bank acquisition involving insurance distribution platform Constellation Affiliated Partners and its 500 employees contributed to a net gain of 275 full-time equivalent employees (FTE) for Truist in the third quarter.
However, Truist said in October its full-time workforce “will decline in the fourth quarter as a result of initial impact from voluntary separation retirement program.”
On Tuesday, Truist reported a workforce reduction of 1,327 FTE during the fourth quarter.
Since the acquisition was completed, there have been an overall total of at least 7,652 FTE eliminated, or a 13% workforce decrease from 59,000 in December 2019 to 51,348 as of Dec. 31.
Kelly King, who retired at Truist’s chief executive on Sept. 12, said in July that about 2,000 full-time employees agreed in June to a voluntary retirement or separation from the bank.
“These were totally voluntary decisions on their part,” King said. “This program does help us to reduce costs and create capacity to invest in needed services for our clients.”
Bill Rogers, who succeeded King as chief executive on Sept. 13, told analysts in October that about half of those 2,000 full-time employees had left the company by Sept. 30.
Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region that include operations in Forsyth County and its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Branch closings
Truist said in July that “to create greater capacity for investment in the experience and success of Truist clients, we’re building a more efficient, high-performance company through efforts, such as reducing real estate use, third-party spend, branch redundancy and workforce in some areas.”
During the fourth quarter, Truist closed its drive-through operations at 150 N. Marshall St. in favor of the 200 W. Second St. branch within its former corporate headquarters. Truist still has 13 branches in Forsyth County.
About 35 branches in North Carolina were slated for closing during the fourth quarter.
Truist said in its fourth-quarter analyst presentation that it remains on pace to meet its overall goal of closing 800 branches by March 31.
It has closed or consolidated 414 branches from December 2019 to Dec. 31, 2021 for a total of 3,670 branches.
That means it plans to close about 386 branches during the first quarter.
The N.C. Commissioner of Banks, which is Truist's primary regulator, currently lists on its website 133 pending branch closings that require approval. The breakdown by state is 42 in Florida, 36 in Virginia, 21 in Maryland, 18 in Georgia, seven in Tennessee, five in Alabama and four in South Carolina.
Truist said it achieved a projected $1.04 billion in annual cost savings from consolidating BB&T and SunTrust by Dec. 31, 2021. It said it is on pace to be at the $1.6 billion cost-savings goal by the end of 2022.
Truist is on track to reduce its non-branch office space by 4.8 million square feet, having reached 4.6 million square feet as of Dec. 31.
Overdraft fees
Truist used the fourth-quarter earnings report to unveil changes to its individual customer checking accounts, branded as Truist One Banking.
The new accounts, which will become available this summer, represents Truist's adjustments to overdraft fees based on customer feedback.
Last week, Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. introduced their overdraft fee adjustments.
Truist said it will offer two personal checking accounts with no overdraft fees.
The bank also plans to discontinue returned item, negative account balance and overdraft protection transfer fees for all existing personal accounts.
There also will be an alternative checking account product for customers "who want simplicity and control without overdraft fees." This new product targets customers who might look at check cashing and payday lenders as short-term options.
The goal is "to bring many more households into mainstream banking, and create a pathway to upgrade to Truist One."
There's also a deposit-based line of credit of up to $750, available to all eligible clients, that does not rely on traditional credit scores for qualification.
"Truist's new deposit products address our clients' biggest challenges, including point-of-sale declined purchases, a lack of access to short-term credit to bridge unexpected shortfalls, and the real-world impacts of unexpected fees," the bank said.
"For clients who frequently face overdraft challenges, Truist will actively partner to offer help and share consultative advice regarding these new offerings."
Truist said the new accounts will include "premium rewards that instantly recognize relationships and honor loyalty."
336-727-7376