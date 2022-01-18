Truist accelerated workforce reduction during fourth quarter; major branch closings set for first quarter

Truist said in its fourth-quarter analyst presentation that it remains on pace to meet its overall goal of closing 800 branches by March 31.

It has closed or consolidated 414 branches from December 2019 to Dec. 31, 2021 for a total of 3,670 branches.

That means it plans to close about 386 branches during the first quarter.

The N.C. Commissioner of Banks, which is Truist's primary regulator, currently lists on its website 133 pending branch closings that require approval. The breakdown by state is 42 in Florida, 36 in Virginia, 21 in Maryland, 18 in Georgia, seven in Tennessee, five in Alabama and four in South Carolina.

Truist said it achieved a projected $1.04 billion in annual cost savings from consolidating BB&T and SunTrust by Dec. 31, 2021. It said it is on pace to be at the $1.6 billion cost-savings goal by the end of 2022.

Truist is on track to reduce its non-branch office space by 4.8 million square feet, having reached 4.6 million square feet as of Dec. 31.

Overdraft fees