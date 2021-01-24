Truist accelerates cost-cutting steps with jobs, branches, office space

Another prime target area for reduction is office space.

Bible said in October that Truist had 29 million square feet in branches and non-branches.

"We'll be close to 20 million square feet probably by the end of 2021 in our company," Bible said at that time. "We're taking action very aggressively, very quickly."

Truist said Thursday it reached by Dec. 31 the halfway mark of its goal of eliminating 4.8 million square feet of non-branch office space. It plans to exit the remaining 2.4 million square feet by July 1.

Among the space Truist has exited its former Winston-Salem headquarters building in favor of three lower-profile sites it owns in the city.

The bank is projecting $144 million in gross savings from the purging of office space, based on a $30 per square foot estimation.

"On corporate real estate, even before COVID when you put these two companies together, we have huge duplication all throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast," Bible said Thursday.

"So just going through and rationalizing that space, I’ll tell you COVID has helped us in a number of ways, and that it emptied out the buildings, so we can move quicker in a consolidation.