Truist agrees to confidential settlement over major system outage lawsuit

“BB&T’s branch banking operations were adversely affected, as BB&T lost the ability to access centralized customer information,” the bank claimed in its complaint.

Hitachi Vantara claimed in its response BB&T failed to follow its operational advice.

Hitachi blames BB&T for “ignoring the system maker’s advice regarding how a high availability system should be architected and managed, and even more likely when the customer tries to manage the system on the cheap.”

“The length and severity of that service outage were entirely preventable. ... BB&T’s own omissions and shortcomings caused whatever losses it may have suffered.”

Customer response

The interruption of services drew anger on social media, as BB&T customers were unable to get money out of an ATM or check whether direct-deposits had shown up or if bills had been paid.

Some customers posting on BB&T’s Facebook and Twitter pages said they planned to withdraw their money once they felt confident the accounts were reflecting accurate totals.