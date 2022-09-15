 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truist Assist platform launched for personal banking

Truist Assist platform launched for personal banking customers.

Truist Financial Corp. launched Thursday its Truist Assist mobile banking app and online banking platform for personal banking (retail and wealth) customers.

This artificial intelligence-enhanced assistant is the bank's latest example of its T3, or technology-plus-touch-equals-trust strategy.

The digital assistant leverages natural-language processing and natural-language understanding to help answer clients' questions and provide financial information in digital channels.

The platform is embedded in Truist contact centers if customers’ requests warrant a deeper level of support.

Truist Assist is available to customers around the clock via iOS and Android devices, and online. It supports more than 100 common support inquiries and digital banking questions ranging from topics, such as managing alerts to viewing account details.

