Truist becomes official bank of Florida State athletics

Florida State University announced Tuesday Truist Financial Corp as the official retail bank and debit card providers for its athletics department. The agreement runs through 2026

These designations build on the long-standing relationship between the two institutions, with Truist having been the student banking partner for the university for more than 20 years.

Truist’s partnership will include a focus on women’s sports as presenting partner of “InspiHER,” a new platform created to recognize and celebrate women’s sports and its athletes while collaborating on programs to inspire young women across the community.

Truist gains additional marketing visibility at men’s and women’s athletics events and venues through official digital and social media platforms, and through FSU Athletics’ multimedia assets.

Truist will provide financial literacy courses and curriculum to student-athletes on campus.