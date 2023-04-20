Truist Financial Corp. began fiscal 2023 with an overall mixed first-quarter performance.

The bank reported Thursday a 6% increase in year-over-year net income to $1.41 billion.

However, net income was down 12.4% from $1.61 billion in the fourth quarter.

Truist reported diluted earnings of $1.05 a share, compared with $1.20 in the third quarter and 99 cents a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $1.46 billion and adjusted earnings were $1.09 in the first quarter. The bank said it took $63 million in merger and restructuring charges.

Those were related to BB&T Corp.’s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that was completed in December 2019.

The average earnings forecast was $1.13 by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Truist’s community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem. It is the seventh-largest U.S. commercial bank at $560 billion as of March 31, up $7 billion from Dec. 31.

Truist updated its fiscal 2023 financial projections, along with providing second-quarter estimates.

It forecasted second-quarter revenue to be "relatively stable" to $6.2 billion in the first quarter, while adjusted expenses will be up 1% to 2%.

For fiscal 2023, Truist lowered its projection of adjusted revenue from increasing by a range of 7% to 9% to a range of 5% to 7%. Fiscal 2022 adjusted revenue was $23.2 billion.

The adjusted earnings range remained at a projected rise of between 5% and 7% from $13.1 billion.

Core first-quarter results

Truist, like most banks, benefited from higher interest rates with its first-quarter loan revenue being up 2.7% year over year to $3.37 billion.

However, loan revenue was down 4.2% compared with the fourth quarter.

As has been the case for every quarter during the COVID-19 pandemic to date, Truist’s loan-loss provision was a key factor.

The bank added $502 million to the provision, compared with adding $467 million in the fourth quarter and a $95 million recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Truist said the latest provision increase "primarily reflects increased economic uncertainty."

Most of its national and super-regional peers also added to its provision during the fourth quarter.

Net charge-offs were at $297 million, compared with $275 million in the fourth quarter and $178 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets were at $1.26 billion on March 31, compared with $1.25 billion on Dec. 31 and $1.13 billion on March 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, fee revenue was $2.23 billion, up 0.3% from the fourth quarter, and up 4.3% from a year ago.

Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T and Truist for several years, was the top revenue producer at $813 million, up 6.1% from the fourth quarter and up 11.8% year over year.

Truist reported mixed year-over-year results among the other nine key fee-income segments, including: wealth management down 1.2% to $339 million; investment banking and trading income unchanged at $261 million; mortgage income up 17.3% to $142 million; service charges on deposits down 1.2% to $249 million; and card- and payment-related fees up 8.5% to $230 million.

Truist reported $3.69 billion in first-quarter expenses, down 0.8% from the fourth quarter, but up 0.5% from a year ago.

When asked during the quarterly analyst call about plans to address expenses, Truist chairman and chief executive Bill Rogers said the bank will remain cautious amid the uncertain economic and banking industry environments.

"Trust me, every business leader has a positive operating leverage plan, and they are readjusting those plans — particularly with a (loan revenue) component — to the things they can do," Rogers said.

"Things that might have been off the table are now firmly on the table, like everything else, when it relates to expenses."

Rogers cited as examples focusing on residential mortgages, digitation and automation.

CFRA Research analyst Alexander Yokum responded to the report by lowering his 12-month share-price target by $12 to $34 a share. Yokum also reduced his fiscal 2023 earnings estimate by 64 cents to $4.40 and fiscal 2024 estimate by 89 cents to $4.45.

Yokum cited "expectations for a slow economy, rising credit costs and net interest margin pressure." He said the provision for loan losses was at its highest level of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite a relatively weak quarter, we maintain "Hold" as expectations have come down significantly and we expect Truist to benefit from its geographic advantage in the fast-growing Southeastern markets."