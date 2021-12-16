Truist board approves by-law change for virtual shareholder meetings

Truist Financial Corp.’s board of directors approved Tuesday amending the bank’s bylaws to allow for the option of virtual shareholder meetings.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 320 on Sept. 20, which contains language authorizing corporations in North Carolina to hold shareholder meetings solely by remote communications.

Previously, North Carolina law did not allow for virtual or online only meetings, but did permit “hybrid” in-person and online meetings.

Shareholders are required to approve the election of directors and to consider other matters of business. Virtual shareholder meetings require being subject to a government order restricting public gatherings and travel, including expectations of a current order being extended.

In March, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 198 that extended corporations’ ability to conduct virtual 2021 shareholder meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another section of the Truist bylaws was amended to allow the chief executive, or a designee, to appoint employees as executive vice president. Previously, executive vice president appointments required being elected by the board.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.