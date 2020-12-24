Truist board authorizes up to $2 billion in share repurchases in 2021

Truist Financial Corp. plans to resume share repurchases in the first quarter after passing the second round of the Federal Reserve's stress tests for 2020.
The bank's board of directors declared Wednesday its intent to repurchase up to $2 billion worth of stock.
At Wednesday's closing share price of $47.29, Truist would be able to repurchase 42.3 million shares, or 3.1% of its 1.35 billion outstanding shares.
Meanwhile, the board chose to maintain a 45-cent quarterly dividend that the bank began paying in October 2019.
Truist said any stock repurchases "will be informed by economic and regulatory considerations, as well as Truist's capital position, earnings outlook and capital deployment priorities."
"Management's intention is to maintain an approximate 10% common equity tier 1 ratio after taking into account strategic actions, such as non-bank acquisitions or stock repurchases."
Tier 1 common ratio is a measurement of a bank’s core equity capital.
"The latest stress test results demonstrate Truist's sound capital and risk management practices," Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
King said the bank's top capital priority in fiscal 2021 "will be reinvesting in our businesses," such as digital technology.
"After that, our capital priorities are to maintain a strong and stable dividend and pursue strategic opportunities, followed by stock repurchases," King said.
Analysts said it's unlikely that Truist, the nation's sixth-largest bank, will do a significant bank transaction until it completes the branch and system conversions of legacy BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. during the first half of fiscal 2022.
"Given continued economic uncertainty and our on-going merger integration work, it is more important than ever to continue to manage our capital levels prudently," King said.
Fed caveat
There's a major Fed caveat attached related to the COVID-19 pandemic's influence on the 2020 stress tests.
Those capital efforts will be limited to an amount based on income over the past year.
"If a firm does not earn income, it will not be able to pay a dividend or make repurchases," the Fed said in a statement Dec. 18.
The Dodd-Frank Act stress-test requirements are being tested, if not stretched to the point of breaking, for the first time since their debut in 2013 as local and state economies have been restrained by stay-at-home government orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The stress tests determine whether the 33 largest U.S. banks have enough capital to weather a significant economic downturn. The banks represent more than 80% of domestic banking assets.
Because the current pandemic had led to a more severe downturn, the Fed conducted an additional three stress-test scenarios: a V-shaped recession and recovery; a slower, U-shaped recession and recovery; and a W-shaped, double-dip recession.
In June, with the release of the first of the two-part stress test, the Fed limited how much banks could pay out in dividends for the third and fourth quarters.
Following the second stress test round, the Fed determined "that large banks could continue to lend to households and businesses even during a sharply adverse future turn in the economy," according to Randal Quarles, the Fed's vice chairman for supervision.
The stress tests evaluate the resilience of large banks by estimating their losses, revenue, and capital levels — which provide a cushion against losses — under hypothetical scenarios over nine future quarters. The severe downturn time frame is the first quarter of 2019 to third quarter of 2021.
The first scenario featured an unemployment rate that spiked to 12.5% and then declined to about 7.5%. The second scenario included a peak unemployment rate of 11% followed by a more modest decline to 9%.
Under both scenarios, large banks would collectively have more than $600 billion in total losses, considerably higher than the first stress test this year.
However, the Fed determined that the banks' capital ratios would decline from an average starting point of 12.2% to 9.6% in the more severe scenario. Both are "well above the 4.5% minimum, the Fed said.
