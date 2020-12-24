Truist board authorizes up to $2 billion in share repurchases in 2021

"After that, our capital priorities are to maintain a strong and stable dividend and pursue strategic opportunities, followed by stock repurchases," King said.

Analysts said it's unlikely that Truist, the nation's sixth-largest bank, will do a significant bank transaction until it completes the branch and system conversions of legacy BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. during the first half of fiscal 2022.

"Given continued economic uncertainty and our on-going merger integration work, it is more important than ever to continue to manage our capital levels prudently," King said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fed caveat

There's a major Fed caveat attached related to the COVID-19 pandemic's influence on the 2020 stress tests.

Those capital efforts will be limited to an amount based on income over the past year.

"If a firm does not earn income, it will not be able to pay a dividend or make repurchases," the Fed said in a statement Dec. 18.

The Dodd-Frank Act stress-test requirements are being tested, if not stretched to the point of breaking, for the first time since their debut in 2013 as local and state economies have been restrained by stay-at-home government orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.