Truist board declares 45-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors of Truist Financial Corporation declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 45 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable March 1 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 12.

Truist has paid a 45-cent dividend each quarter since October 2019.

On Jan. 21, Truist said it planned to spend $500 million on share repurchases during the first quarter, or about 25% of the $2 billion that the board authorized on Dec. 24.

