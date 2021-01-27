Truist board declares 45-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors of Truist Financial Corporation declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 45 cents per common share.
The dividend is payable March 1 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 12.
Truist has paid a 45-cent dividend each quarter since October 2019.
On Jan. 21, Truist said it planned to spend $500 million on share repurchases during the first quarter, or about 25% of the $2 billion that the board authorized on Dec. 24.
Richard Craver
