Truist board declares 48-cent quarterly dividend
Truist board declares 48-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for Truist Financial Corp. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per common share.

Truist Financial Corp.'s board of directors declares 48-cent quarterly dividend

The dividend is payable March 1 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 11.

