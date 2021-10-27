 Skip to main content
Truist board member Garcia retires, membership shrinks to 21
Truist board member Garcia retires, membership shrinks to 21

Truist Financial Corp. reported in a regulatory filing Tuesday that board member Paul Garcia notified the bank of his intention to retire, effective immediately.

Garcia was a board member with SunTrust Banks Inc. prior to BB&T Corp. closing its $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust in December 2019.

The bank said Garcia’s resignation “will allow him to pursue other available opportunities, and is not due to any disagreement with Truist on any matter relating to Truist’s operations, policies or practices.”

As part of merging BB&T and SunTrust, the banks agreed to fix the number of board members at 22 through December 2022.

However, the board chose to amended Truist’s bylaws to reduce the number of board members to 21 following Garcia’s resignation.

