Truist branch divestiture in Triad leads to closing of deposits market share gap with Wells Fargo

The Truist divestiture of nine former SunTrust Banks Inc. branches in the Winston-Salem area contributed to a closing of the deposits market share gap between Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.
The 2020-21 data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was released Friday. It is through June 30.
Those nine SunTrust branches were acquired by First Horizon National Corp. in 2020.
The departure of BB&T Corp.'s headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte in December 2019 has turned the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area into a much more competitive marketplace for deposits.
With both BB&T, and Wachovia Corp. up until 2001, the local FDIC deposits market-share totals were primarily a reflection of corporate-investment deposits at bank headquarters.
Truist retained for the 21st consecutive year the top market share in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
The MSA typically mirrors the deposit levels in Forsyth County. There are 19 banks listed with branches in the MSA.
Truist is listed with $4.54 billion in deposits, representing a 30.75% market share. Its branch at 110 S. Stratford Road is by far the largest local deposits branch at $2.34 billion.
The MSA typically mirrors the deposit levels in Forsyth County. There are 19 banks listed with branches in the MSA.
Truist is down from a 32.3% market share in the MSA in 2019-20 and from 76.2% in 2018-19 when about $22.8 billion in deposits were listed as being held at its former headquarters branch at 200 W. Second St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
Wells Fargo is second with $3.36 billion in deposits, representing a 22.75% market share. That is down from 23.2% in 2019-20.
For example, Wells Fargo & Co.’s second-place deposit market share jumped from 7.27% to 23.2%. Its deposits rose by 19%, or $490 million, to $3.07 billion.
The competition for third place in the Winston-Salem area market also tightened.
F.N.B. Corp. of Pittsburgh moved from fourth to third. It entered the local market in March 2017 by virtue of gaining the deposits of Yadkin Financial Corp. of Raleigh.
F.N.B.’s market share essentially was unchanged at 7.53%, but its deposits increased from $994.4 million to $1.11 billion.
Climbing into fourth place is First Horizon. First Horizon’s local ties come from its $2.2 billion purchase of Capital Bank Financial Corp. in November 2017 in which it gained 22 Triad branches.
First Horizon's market share increased from 4.18% to 7.45%, while deposits went from $551.4 million to just under $1.1 billion.
First Citizens Bancshares Inc. edged ahead of Bank of America Corp. for fifth place.
First Citizens went from 5.55% to 7.22%, and from $732.8 million to $1.06 billion.
Bank of America climbed from 6.14% to 6.36%, and from $810 million to $939.6 million.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., based in Nashville, Tenn., slipped from third to seventh. It entered the local market in June 2017 through its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point.
Pinnacle’s market share dropped from 7.66% to 5.04%, with deposits dropping from $1.01 billion to $743.4 million.
Rounding out the top-10 are: Piedmont Federal Savings Bank at 4.34% and $640.2 million; Bank Ozk at 2.06% and $304.6 million; and First Bancorp at 1.97% and $290.2 million.
At the state level, Bank of America, based in Charlotte, remained first at 41.32% and $208.12 billion.
Truist was second at 18.38% and $92.59 billion, followed by Wells Fargo at 14.4% and $72.55 billion, First Citizens at 4.86% and $24.49 billion, and Pacific Western Bank at 2.94% and $14.8 billion.
336-727-7376