Truist branch divestiture in Triad leads to closing of deposits market share gap with Wells Fargo

The MSA typically mirrors the deposit levels in Forsyth County. There are 19 banks listed with branches in the MSA.

Truist is down from a 32.3% market share in the MSA in 2019-20 and from 76.2% in 2018-19 when about $22.8 billion in deposits were listed as being held at its former headquarters branch at 200 W. Second St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

Wells Fargo is second with $3.36 billion in deposits, representing a 22.75% market share. That is down from 23.2% in 2019-20.

For example, Wells Fargo & Co.’s second-place deposit market share jumped from 7.27% to 23.2%. Its deposits rose by 19%, or $490 million, to $3.07 billion.

The competition for third place in the Winston-Salem area market also tightened.

F.N.B. Corp. of Pittsburgh moved from fourth to third. It entered the local market in March 2017 by virtue of gaining the deposits of Yadkin Financial Corp. of Raleigh.

F.N.B.’s market share essentially was unchanged at 7.53%, but its deposits increased from $994.4 million to $1.11 billion.

Climbing into fourth place is First Horizon. First Horizon’s local ties come from its $2.2 billion purchase of Capital Bank Financial Corp. in November 2017 in which it gained 22 Triad branches.