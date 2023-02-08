Truist Financial Corp. confirmed Tuesday a reduction in its workforce, but did not specify how many jobs and what business units were affected.

Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources, that Truist eliminated at least 5% of its investment banking division — listed as "in the dozens" — amid slumping demand for corporate deals.

The job cuts occurred in late January and were across all levels of the division.

Truist said in a statement that the bank "continues to assess and adjust the size of our workforce on an ongoing basis."

"We're hiring in some areas and rightsizing in others through natural attrition and planned staffing reductions."

Truist said it will provide assistance to employees "as they seek to find employment opportunities with Truist or elsewhere."

"Impacted teammates receive priority consideration for other roles within the company, a comprehensive severance plan, and job search assistance."

For fiscal 2022, investment banking income declined 31% to $995 million.

Bill Rogers, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in the bank's fourth-quarter earnings report that the investment banking revenue decline "compares favorably to overall industry fee performance."

Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have made investment banking job cuts, while Bank of America Corp. has paused hiring with in its division.

Rogers told analysts during the fourth-quarter conference call that "we’ve got great momentum within our investment banking business."

"We expect investment banking to actually return and increase its revenue growth. That will probably be a little more back-end weighted in fairness, but as we see where markets come out."

Meanwhile, chief financial officer Mike Maguire told analysts that "our investment banking business, we believe, has some potential to benefit from improvements in market conditions, probably more likely in the second half than the first half."

Truist reported on Jan. 20 a net gain of 1,351 jobs during the fourth quarter after a 1,299 net increase in the third quarter.

The workforce was at 53,999 as of Dec. 31, compared with 51,348 on Dec. 31, 2021.

Still, since December 2019, the workforce is down 8.9%, or by 5,301 positions. Truist said it has completed the shift from six to three data centers.

Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank had about 3,800 employees in the region, including operations in Forsyth County and the Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The bank has not provided a Triad workforce update since.