Truist confirms plans for New York City operational hub

Truist Financial Corp. confirmed Friday that it is moving its New York City operations to a 100,000-square-foot leased space in 50 Hudson Yards, where it will have Meta (the former Facebook) and Vista Capital as neighbors.

Truist is moving from offices at 711 Fifth Ave. It did not provide details on how many employees will be in the new office or which operations will be based there.

CommercialObserver.com. reported Sept. 13 that the New York City operational move may be part of an initiative “to draw workers back to offices considering the high-profile standing of the Related Cos.-owned 2.9 million-square-foot property.”

Truist began operating in the 711 Fifth building, also known as the Coca-Cola Building, as a by-product of its $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019.