Truist debuts Charlotte information technology center

Truist Financial Corp. held a grand opening Tuesday for its 100,000-square-foot Innovation and Technology Center in downtown Charlotte.

Operational and workforce plans for the 47-story center were a key component in Truist’s decision to move its headquarters to Charlotte as part of BB&T Corp.’s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that was completed in December 2019.

The facility, located in the Truist Center headquarters tower, is projected to handle more than 6 million daily customer interactions.

The bank did not disclose how many employees will work in the center.

“The ITC is built to be a modular space that can shift and change to accommodate innovative work taking place in the journey rooms, client research lab and other innovation spaces,” spokeswoman Shelley Miller said.

“We expect that a significant number of teammates working in the space regularly will be made up primarily of product managers, engineers and designers who will work with clients to co-create the dynamic services of tomorrow.”

In April 2020, Truist said it would occupy initially 550,000 square feet in the 965,000-square-foot building. The goal at that time was to have about 2,000 Truist employees there.

Scott Case, Truist’s chief information officer, said the facility will offer “a unique space that brings together direct client input with some of the best and brightest talent in the industry to build an innovative ecosystem that will propel Truist into the future.”

The mission also is to aid Truist in better connecting with financial technology companies and other large technology companies.

Customers will have access to what Truist is calling a “journey room” to assist them with technology-focused personal, business and wealth banking services.

There’s a research laboratory focused “on using virtual and augmented reality technology to create the future of banking.”

There is a dedicated 18-employee team of engineers, designers and product specialists to help “call center agents to get instant feedback directly from clients on their experiences.”

The facility will serve as the home base for the Innovators in Residence program, a partnership that brings in visionaries from tech giants and startups to collaborate on and explore new and emerging technologies to help address longstanding financial and community challenges.

Amazon Web Services, Verizon and Unqork are founding partners of the program.

“Innovators in Residence will tap the capabilities of some of the most innovative companies in the world to help clients and the broader financial services industry explore new opportunities for the future,” said Michael Pinto, vice president, AWS America’s East general manager.

“We’re excited to bring AWS’s expertise to help accelerate innovation using new cloud technologies as a founding supporter with Truist in this project.”

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer for Verizon Business, said Truist “is a like-minded partner with a desire to drive change.”

“The Innovators in Residence program and this partner ecosystem will serve as the proving ground for delivering positive outcomes for businesses, consumers and communities.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.