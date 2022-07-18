Truist debuts no-overdraft checking accounts

Truist Financial Corp. launched Monday its latest customer checking initiative that offers two personal accounts with no overdraft fees.

Truist One Checking "provides a buffer for accidental overspending and loyalty rewards bonus when using select Truist credit cards," according to the bank.

In this instance, accidental overspending represents covering up to a $100 negative balance "for qualifying clients so that transactions go through at no extra charge."

Customers also can receive between 10% and 50% additional loyalty rewards on select credit cards

Meanwhile, the Truist Confidence Account "is a new alternative checkless account, which provides consumers with access to mainstream banking services with no overdraft fees."

That account is designed for customers "seeking to create a stable financial foundation and build strong money management habits."

Customers are allowed to spend "only what they have in their account." They will able to freely use the bank's bill-pay services and Zelle to send money.

Truist said the monthly fee for Truist One account is $12, while Confidence is $5. The bank said “both accounts have multiple ways to waive these fees.”

"Our clients told us they want less complexity, more convenience and freedom from worry about overdraft charges, and we're delivering on that with Truist One Banking," Dontá Wilson, the bank's Chief Retail and Small Business Banking officer, said in a statement.

In April, Truist discontinued returned item, negative account balance and overdraft protection transfer fees for all existing personal accounts.

The bank said those changes, along with the client benefits from the new accounts, will result in saving clients an estimated $300 million per year by 2024.

The goal is “to bring many more households into mainstream banking, and create a pathway to upgrade to Truist One.”

There’s also a deposit-based line of credit of up to $750, available to all eligible clients, that does not rely on traditional credit scores for qualification.

“Truist’s new deposit products address our clients’ biggest challenges, including point-of-sale declined purchases, a lack of access to short-term credit to bridge unexpected shortfalls, and the real-world impacts of unexpected fees,” the bank said.

Attorneys general watching

The new Truist customer checking accounts debut as 18 state attorneys general, including North Carolina, are urging four of the nation’s largest banks to eliminate by summer all overdraft fees on consumer bank accounts.

The letter, sent in April, was sent to the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and US Bancorp.

Citicorp announced in February it would eliminate overdraft fees, which followed a similar announcement in late 2020 by Capital One Financial Corp.

Josh Stein, North Carolina’s attorney general, did not sign the letter sent to Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan. A spokesman for Stein said "we recognize that Bank of America has already made significant steps toward eliminating abusive overdraft practices."

Stein said overdraft fees harm the most vulnerable in society. The attorneys general cited that consumers can be charged as much as $35 in overdraft fees for a purchase of $5 or less.

"By eliminating them, these banks can make an instant improvement in the financial health of so many North Carolina working families," Stein said. "They should do so right away.”

The attorneys general said their letter was part of an effort “to create a fairer and more inclusive consumer financial system.”

“Numerous studies have shown that overdraft fees have disproportionately affected vulnerable families and communities of color by unnecessarily saddling them with additional debts that they cannot afford.”

Regulatory, political pressures

The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has placed a brighter spotlight on bank overdraft fees with both Bank of America and Wells Fargo at the center of attention.

The agency issued a report in December on the revenue stream that banks have gained from overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees.

The agency said those fees generated $15.47 billion in 2019, of which JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo and Bank of America gained 44% of the total reported for banks with more than $1 billion in total assets.

The CFRB said the $15.47 billion in overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees “made up close to two-thirds of reported fee revenue (for 2019), emphasizing banks’ heavy reliance on such fees.”

The CFPB also found that “while small institutions with overdraft programs charged lower fees on average, consumer outcomes were similar to those found at larger banks.”

“Rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

“We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market.”