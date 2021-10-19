 Skip to main content
Truist division Sheffield lands agreement with outboard engine maker Tohatsu
Sheffield Financial, a Winston-Salem based division of Truist Financial Corp., said Tuesday it has signed a multiyear financing services program agreement with Tohatsu America Corp.

Tohatsu, Japan's oldest outboard manufacturer, sells a full line of four-stroke outboard motors, ranging from 2.5 horsepower to 250 horsepower.

The agreement allows Sheffield to provide lending services to Tohatsu customers through the Tohatsu dealer network.

