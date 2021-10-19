Truist division Sheffield lands agreement with outboard engine maker Tohatsu

Sheffield Financial, a Winston-Salem based division of Truist Financial Corp., said Tuesday it has signed a multiyear financing services program agreement with Tohatsu America Corp.
Tohatsu, Japan's oldest outboard manufacturer, sells a full line of four-stroke outboard motors, ranging from 2.5 horsepower to 250 horsepower.
The agreement allows Sheffield to provide lending services to Tohatsu customers through the Tohatsu dealer network.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today