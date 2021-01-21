Truist ends 2020 on strong financial note; adds 1,307 more job cuts during fourth quarter

Nonperforming assets were at $1.39 billion on Dec. 31, compared with $1.31 billion on Sept. 30 and $1.25 billion on June 30. The increase primarily reflected primarily mortgage loans due to loans exiting certain accommodation programs related to the federal CARES Act and seasonality.

Net charge-offs were $205 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $326 million in the third quarter, compared with $316 million in the second quarter.

Truist had $509 billion in total assets on Dec. 31, up from $499 billion on Sept. 30.

More branch consolidation

King told analysts in July that Truist plans to complete core branch conversions in the first half of 2022, rather than by August 2021. The Carolinas would be included in the core branch category.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. filing approving the SunTrust purchase, Truist is projected to have 2,593 branches when the megadeal closes.

The banks agreed not to close any branches in the first year after closing their deal, and to not close any branches for at least three years in markets where there are fewer than 2,500 residents.