Truist enters partnership with AutoFi financing platform

Truist Financial Corp. has announced a partnership with commerce platform company AutoFi through the bank’s Dealer Finance and Regional Acceptance business groups.

Under the agreement that went into effect this week, financing options will be available to clients who are shopping for a car through a dealer that partners with Truist or Regional Acceptance, as well as the AutoFi platform.

That will enable clients to create and submit an online credit application.

With the AutoFi service, clients who apply online will see the Truist financing offer next to several competitors. Clients using this service get the benefit of seeing available financing options in real time.

Truist considers AutoFi as a technology company that delivers a trustworthy experience to all credit applicants in an equitable, transparent and easy-to-use experience.

Truist Dealer Finance and Regional Acceptance have almost 1,000 automotive dealer relationships using the AutoFi platform.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.