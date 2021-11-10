 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truist executive hired as First Horizon’s chief financial officer
0 Comments

Truist executive hired as First Horizon’s chief financial officer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First Horizon Corp. has hired Hope Dmuchowski, a former Truist Financial Corp. executive, as its chief financial officer, effective Nov. 29.

Dmuchowski comes to First Horizon from her role as Truist’s head of financial planning, and analysis and management reporting that she began in September.

She also served as Truist’s chief financial officer of corporate banking, commercial banking and corporate groups.

Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s president and chief executive, said Dmuchowski was hired in large part because her “significant merger integration experience also gives her a unique understanding of the complexities, benefits and opportunities associated with the combination of two sizable organizations."

First Horizon completed in July 2020 its $3.9 billion purchase of Iberiabank.

First Horizon has eight branches in Winston-Salem and 11 in Forsyth County.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant
Local

200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant

Palltronics, which has developed the first fully trackable shipping pallet, said Tuesday it will lease a new 253,000-square-foot industrial building in Mocksville's SouthPoint Business Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News