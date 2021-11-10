Truist executive hired as First Horizon’s chief financial officer

First Horizon Corp. has hired Hope Dmuchowski, a former Truist Financial Corp. executive, as its chief financial officer, effective Nov. 29.

Dmuchowski comes to First Horizon from her role as Truist’s head of financial planning, and analysis and management reporting that she began in September.

She also served as Truist’s chief financial officer of corporate banking, commercial banking and corporate groups.

Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s president and chief executive, said Dmuchowski was hired in large part because her “significant merger integration experience also gives her a unique understanding of the complexities, benefits and opportunities associated with the combination of two sizable organizations."

First Horizon completed in July 2020 its $3.9 billion purchase of Iberiabank.

First Horizon has eight branches in Winston-Salem and 11 in Forsyth County.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.