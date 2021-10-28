Truist executive King inducted into N.C. Bankers Hall of Fame

The N.C. Bankers Association has inducted longtime BB&T Corp. executive Kelly King into its Hall of Fame, representing the class of 2021.
The association held its induction ceremony Tuesday in Greensboro that also included Larry Barbour, president and chief executive of North State Bank, and Larry Chavis, chairman of Lumbee Guaranty Bank.
King could not be immediately reached for comment about his induction.
King retired Sept. 12 as chief executive of Truist Financial Corp., which was formed from BB&T's $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019. King serves as executive chairman until retiring on March 12.
"We inducted titans of the banking industry ... Larry Barbour, Larry Chavis and Kelly King are an inspiration to me and the people they touch every day. They are shining examples of leadership and service to others," said Peter Gwaltney, the association's president.
The association noted King's longevity with BB&T that spanned 49 years, including 35 years on its executive-management team. He took over as BB&T's chief executive in January 2009 during the heart of the Great Recession of 2008-11.
It also praised his role for the formation of Truist, which is the nation’s seventh-largest bank with a 17-state reach stretching from New Jersey to Texas with North Carolina at its center and serving as its heartbeat.
The association's Hall of Fame now has 34 inductees, including five with significant Triad ties.
John Medlin Jr., one of Wachovia Corp.'s most well-respected executives and a state banking icon, was inducted in the second Hall of Fame class in 2004.
Medlin worked at Wachovia for 41 years, serving as chief executive for 17 years until retiring on Jan. 1, 1994. He retired after 10 years as chairman in 1998.
Robert McInnis, who served as chairman of High Point Bank & Trust, was inducted in the class of 2013. He served a term as the association's chairman.
Two longtime Winston-Salem financial-services executives — John Allison IV and Nick Mitchell Jr. — were inducted into the class of 2016.
Allison served as the chairman and chief executive of BB&T from 1989 to his retirement as chief executive at the end of 2008 and as chairman at the end of 2009.
Mitchell served as chairman, president and chief executive of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank. He retired as president and chief executive in 2009 after 28 years. He also served as chairman of the N.C. Bankers Association.
