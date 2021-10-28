Truist executive King inducted into N.C. Bankers Hall of Fame

The N.C. Bankers Association has inducted longtime BB&T Corp. executive Kelly King into its Hall of Fame, representing the class of 2021.

The association held its induction ceremony Tuesday in Greensboro that also included Larry Barbour, president and chief executive of North State Bank, and Larry Chavis, chairman of Lumbee Guaranty Bank.

King could not be immediately reached for comment about his induction.

King retired Sept. 12 as chief executive of Truist Financial Corp., which was formed from BB&T's $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019. King serves as executive chairman until retiring on March 12.

"We inducted titans of the banking industry ... Larry Barbour, Larry Chavis and Kelly King are an inspiration to me and the people they touch every day. They are shining examples of leadership and service to others," said Peter Gwaltney, the association's president.

The association noted King's longevity with BB&T that spanned 49 years, including 35 years on its executive-management team. He took over as BB&T's chief executive in January 2009 during the heart of the Great Recession of 2008-11.