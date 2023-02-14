The Truist leadership institute in Greensboro is more than doubling in space through the addition of an 86,093-square-foot building on the Airport Center Drive campus.

The overall capital investment by Truist Financial Corp. is valued at $51.53 million, according to a Greensboro building permit submitted in May by Frank L. Blum Construction.

The institute is situated on 11 wooded acres at 7807 Airport Center Drive near Piedmont Triad International Airport. Truist has an operational hub at the 390,000-square-foot Triad Corporate Center with about 1,700 employees at last count.

Blum officials could not be immediately reached for when the project would be completed. According to a recent Facebook posting, portions of the exterior have been erected.

"We’re excited about our expansion to support the growth and future needs of the Truist Leadership Institute in service of our teammates, clients, local communities and educational partners," said Will Sutton, president and executive director of the institute:

"The expansion will allow us to have more learning and development space, new guest rooms and expanded restaurant and catering capabilities — all designed with a focus on sustainability as we seek LEED certification for the new building."

LEED certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is designed for energy conservation and water reduction, and uses no- or low-volatile organic compounds materials.

In 2018, the institute opened the doors to its $34 million retreat-like campus.

The institute’s 58,000-square-foot facility, named after retired Truist chairman and chief executive Kelly King, features state-of-the-art classrooms, 48 guest rooms for overnight visitors, a unique "treehouse" meeting room, dining area, fitness and other facilities.

The institute offers customized leadership development at no cost for public school principals. It has on-campus programs in leadership development at more than 75 colleges in the Southeast, including at least 17 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“We have so many clients who share how our leadership development programs have been transformative for both their professional and personal lives,” Sutton said.

The institute is known in part for its Mastering Leadership Dynamics course, which emphasizes “raising a leader’s self-awareness, developing conscious leadership practices and improving skills critical to individual, team and organizational performance.”

For example, the institute offers a no-cost, four-week customized program for public-school administrators.