Truist expands Commercial Community Bank consulting services

Truist Financial Corp. said Thursday it is expanding the industry consulting services for its Commercial Community Bank unit.

The Commercial Community Bank specializes in serving business clients with annual revenues between $2 million and $500 million.

Prachi Wagner has joined Truist as waste and environmental services industry consultant and be based in Charlotte. Matt Roth will serve as building products industry consultant and be based in Washington, D.C.

The unit also provides services for: dealer commercial services; senior care; aerospace, defense and government contracting; association services; logistics and supply chain; food and agribusiness; education; not-for-profit hospitals and health systems; and beverages.

