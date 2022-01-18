Truist finishes fiscal 2021 with solid profit performance during pandemic

Modest increases in loan and fee income, coupled with another significant reduction in loan-loss provision, contributed to Truist Financial Corp. reporting Tuesday a 24.1% jump in fourth-quarter net income.
The continuing economic recovery and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic were key factors in the year-over-year comparison.
However, Truist also had a 5.7% decline in net income when comparing the third and fourth quarters.
Truist reported net income of $1.52 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $1.62 billion in the third quarter and $1.23 billion a year ago.
Diluted earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.13 a share, compared with $1.20 for the third quarter and 90 cents from a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were $1.38 in the fourth quarter when excluding $212 million merger-related expenses worth 12 cents, and $215 million in "incremental operating expenses" related to the merger, also worth 12 cents.
The average earnings forecast was $1.26 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
For the full year, Truist reported a 44.2% jump in net income to $6.03 billion. Diluted earnings were up $1.39 to $4.47, while adjusted earnings were $5.53 a share.
Truist debuted in December 2019 following BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. Truist debuted at that time as the nation’s sixth-largest bank with its headquarters based in Charlotte. Its community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem. It is now the seventh-largest U.S. bank.
The quarterly report is the second for Bill Rogers as Truist’s chief executive, having taken over for a retiring Kelly King on Sept. 13. Rogers will succeed a retiring King as executive chairman on March 12.
“Our fourth-quarter results reflect a strong finish to an impactful year for Truist,” Rogers said in a statement.
“The quarter reflects improved revenue momentum and excellent credit quality, as well as significant capital deployment, and the achievement of our cost savings targets.
"Our diverse business model and progress on the merger, combined with a better economic environment, drove stronger 2021 performance compared with 2020," Rogers said.
Integration update
The BB&T and SunTrust integration represents the largest in U.S. banking history.
Recognizing the continued economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Truist's management team chose to be very deliberate with the two key make-or-break integration elements of any bank merger: branch and software/hardware conversions.
Truist chairman and retired chief executive Kelly King said in July 2020 that the core branch conversions would be pushed out to the first half of 2022, rather than the initial projection of August 2021.
On Tuesday, Truist said it is "on track for core bank conversion in February" involving SunTrust customers after completing in October the conversion of BB&T customers to the Truist system.
The bank said the digital migration of clients' accounts was 95% completed as of the end of 2021. It also opened its Innovation and Technology Center in Charlotte during 2021.
Truist also completed 18 "major integration milestones across wealth, mortgage and core bank" businesses.
“In February, we will complete our largest client conversion and will eliminate merger costs by year end," Rogers said.
"We will shift from an integration mindset to an operating mindset focused on executional excellence and growth, accelerate investments in our businesses, all underpinned by our unwavering purpose."
Core details
Because the quarter-over-over and year-over-over comparisons are significantly different for most banks because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the economy, both are being highlighted.
"We have strong momentum heading into the year with an improving loan growth trajectory and growing fee income businesses," Rogers said.
As has been the case for the pandemic to date, Truist’s loan-loss provision was the primary factor of the third quarter.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Truist reported a $103 million recovery from the provision, compared with a $324 million recovery in the third quarter and adding $177 million to the provision a year ago.
Loan revenue for Truist was at $3.35 billion for the fourth quarter when including the recovery to the loan-loss provision and $3.24 billion when excluding the recovery.
By comparison, Truist had $3.23 billion in loan revenue excluding the provision in the third quarter and $3.37 billion a year ago. When including the provision, third-quarter loan revenue was $3.56 billion and fourth-quarter 2020 loan revenue was $3.19 billion.
Fee revenue was $2.32 billion, down 1.8% from $2.36 billion in the third quarter, but up 1.7% from $2.28 billion a year ago.
Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer at $666 million, up 3.2% from the third quarter and up 24.2% year over year.
The other nine key fee-income segments mostly up year-over-year, such as: residential mortgage income dropping 17.6% to $159 million; investment banking and trading income up 6.5% to $377 million; wealth management increasing 5.4% to $350 million; service charges on deposits up 2.6% to $273 million; and card- and payment-related fees up 10.3% to $224 million.
Truist reported a 3.5% decline in fourth-quarter noninterest expenses to $3.7 billion, including a 0.6% decline in personnel expense to $2.09 billion and 10.1% decline in net occupancy expense at $186 million.
Nonperforming assets were at $1.16 billion on Dec. 31, compared with $1.2 billion on Sept. 30 and $1.39 billion on Dec. 31, 2020.
Net charge-offs were $182 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $135 million in the third quarter and $205 million a year ago.
Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, has recommended that investors “should focus on Truist’s pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share instead of core earnings” given the impact of the loan-loss provision change.
Marinac's fiscal 2022 earnings forecast is $5.02 a share and his initial fiscal 2023 earnings is at $5.38.
Other updates
Truist had $541.24 billion in total assets on Dec. 31, up from $529.88 billion on Sept. 30 and $509.23 billion a year ago.
Truist projects spending — with board of directors approval — between $4 billion and $5 billion of capital on share repurchases or acquisitions between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022.
No share repurchases were made in the third quarter based on Truist’s decision to buy Constellation Affiliated Partners and Service Finance LLC.
Although the bank said those acquisitions reduced the amount of capital deployment available for share repurchases to between $1 billion to $2 billion, it indicated in the analyst presentation that “share repurchases likely to resume in the fourth quarter” and could reach up to $500 million.
Truist reported Tuesday having made $500 million in share repurchases during the fourth quarter.
However, chief financial officer Daryl Bible told analysts Tuesday there are no plans for share repurchases in the first half of fiscal 2022.
336-727-7376