Truist finishes fiscal 2021 with solid profit performance during pandemic

Truist chairman and retired chief executive Kelly King said in July 2020 that the core branch conversions would be pushed out to the first half of 2022, rather than the initial projection of August 2021.

On Tuesday, Truist said it is "on track for core bank conversion in February" involving SunTrust customers after completing in October the conversion of BB&T customers to the Truist system.

The bank said the digital migration of clients' accounts was 95% completed as of the end of 2021. It also opened its Innovation and Technology Center in Charlotte during 2021.

Truist also completed 18 "major integration milestones across wealth, mortgage and core bank" businesses.

“In February, we will complete our largest client conversion and will eliminate merger costs by year end," Rogers said.

"We will shift from an integration mindset to an operating mindset focused on executional excellence and growth, accelerate investments in our businesses, all underpinned by our unwavering purpose."

Core details