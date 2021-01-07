Truist forms retail banking corporate partnership with NFL

Truist Financial Corp. confirmed Thursday that it has reached a corporate partnership to serve as an official retail bank with the National Football League.

As part of the sponsorship, "we will obtain marketing, retail bank rights, as well as activation opportunities at future NFL events and fan experiences," Truist said in a statement.

"The new Super Wild Card Weekend presented us with a great opportunity to launch our partnership with a new creative campaign and ad spot that will air ahead of the weekend.

"You’ve likely seen some of that branding already on NFL programming, NFL Network and Fox as it started airing (Thursday)."

One of the first official marketing initiatives for Truist after its December 2019 debut was being named as the official bank of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. Truist also served as lead partner for the committee’s Hospitality House, which will cater to civic, corporate and NFL officials.

"The sponsorship builds on our existing relationships with several NFL teams in key markets and represents our shared purpose to drive positive change and inspire better lives and communities for our clients, customers and fans across the country," the bank said.