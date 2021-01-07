Truist forms retail banking corporate partnership with NFL

Truist Financial Corp. confirmed Thursday that it has reached a corporate partnership to serve as an official retail bank with the National Football League.
As part of the sponsorship, "we will obtain marketing, retail bank rights, as well as activation opportunities at future NFL events and fan experiences," Truist said in a statement.
"The new Super Wild Card Weekend presented us with a great opportunity to launch our partnership with a new creative campaign and ad spot that will air ahead of the weekend.
"You’ve likely seen some of that branding already on NFL programming, NFL Network and Fox as it started airing (Thursday)."
One of the first official marketing initiatives for Truist after its December 2019 debut was being named as the official bank of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. Truist also served as lead partner for the committee’s Hospitality House, which will cater to civic, corporate and NFL officials.
"The sponsorship builds on our existing relationships with several NFL teams in key markets and represents our shared purpose to drive positive change and inspire better lives and communities for our clients, customers and fans across the country," the bank said.
Truist told the Sports Business Journal that the NFL campaign will include digital and social elements on outlets such as Bleacher Report, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, along with content creation with The Players’ Tribune.
Truist also will participate in the IFL’s Inspire Change social justice initiative.
"This is about our ability to connect with that huge NFL fan base," Joe Smith, Truist's head of sponsorship and regional marketing, told the sports media organization.
“Right now, that’s not as easy (because of the pandemic), but it’s about awareness, differentiation, showing and that we’re a brand that stands for better and demonstrating our community commitment.”
The Charlotte bank has its community/banking hub in BB&T’s former headquarters home of Winston-Salem, and its wholesale banking hub in SunTrust’s former headquarters home of Atlanta.
One of the major branding initiatives for Truist has been continuing BB&T and SunTrust’s sports marketing efforts with naming rights at sports venues.
That includes putting its brand on the home of the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, collegiate football stadiums for Wake Forest in Winston-Salem and N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, minor-league baseball fields in Winston-Salem, Charlotte and High Point.
There’s also the sports park in Bermuda Run and soccer complex (also known as Bryan Park) in Browns Summit near Greensboro.
Cantey Alexander, Truist's Triad regional president, has said the sports marketing decision “is a perfect fit” as part of its investment in the region.
336-727-7376