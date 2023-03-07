The American Red Cross said Tuesday it will receive a $5 million donation from the Truist Foundation “to support the urgent humanitarian needs posed by extreme weather events across the U.S.”

The donation is in addition to Truist’s annual $1 million gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief.

The Red Cross said the new initiatives funded by the Truist donation will be focused on reducing the number of families falling into poverty after disasters.

It also will serve to expand financial assistance “to help those most in need bridge significant roadblocks to recovery and find solutions for safe and stable living environments.”