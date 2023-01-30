 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truist Foundation expands minority economic development initiative

Truist Foundation said Monday it has launched "Where It Starts," a $22-million, multi-year program that aims “to strengthen small businesses and open career pathways for Black, indigenous and people of color individuals across the U.S.”

The foundation has awarded grants to three anchor partners: CAEL (the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning); Living Cities; and Main Street America. CAEL previously received a $15.7 million grant, while Living Cities and Main Street America gained Monday a joint $6.3 million grant.

CAEL, which debuted in 1974, has established and grown partnerships with workforce organizations, employers, postsecondary education institutions, regions and communities across the nation.

CAEL will focus on Where It Starts: Build Better Careers, a six-year initiative in Charlotte, Memphis, Tenn.; and Miami, that prioritizes BIPOC and underserved communities by building career paths in professions and industries where these communities have been underrepresented, such as financial services.

Living Cities is a member-collaborative working to close racial income and wealth gaps in the U.S. Main Street America aims to advance local community-led economic development.

Those groups will lead a multi-year strategy branded as Breaking Barriers to Business ion Atlanta; Charlotte; Memphis, Nashville, Tenn.; and Miami.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

