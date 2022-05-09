 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truist Foundation provides $15.7M grant to education nonprofit

Truist Foundation has provided a $15.7 million grant to the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning, a nonprofit organization based in Indianapolis that helps adult learners navigate on- and off-ramps between education and employment.

The partnership involves a six-year, five-city initiative that prioritizes Black, Indigenous, and persons of color, as well as underserved communities “by building career paths in professions and industries historically unavailable to them, such as financial services.”

CAEL, which debuted in 1974, has established and grown partnerships with workforce organizations, employers, postsecondary education institutions, regions and communities across the nation.

CAEL will partner with nationally recognized organizations for this initiative, including CareerWork$ (BankWork$ program), CollegeAPP, Emsi Burning Glass, PAIRIN, and Riipen.

