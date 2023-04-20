Atrium Health announced Tuesday receiving a $5.05 million gift to the Atrium Health Foundation "Giving Hope" campaign from the Truist Charitable Fund and Truist Foundation. The funds are dedicated mostly to the Charlotte market.

The fund has designated $4.5 million over three years to support three significant community-based initiatives focused on mobile primary care, community doulas and STEM learning.

The goal is to advance several community-driven programs aimed at improving health outcomes and economic mobility for vulnerable community members in the Charlotte area.

A significant portion of the gift will support development of a medical neighborhood – a clinical-community partnership that includes the medical and social supports necessary to address disparities in care – in underserved areas of Charlotte.

Additional funds will be designated to help build career pathways for justice-involved individuals and entry-level teammates.

Truist Foundation has designated $550,000 over three years to support Atrium Health's Restorative Pathways and Sterile Processing Career Pathways programs.