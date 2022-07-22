 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truist Foundation provides $5 million to employment nonprofit

Truist Foundation said it has awarded a $5 million grant to First Step Staffing, a nonprofit employment agency.

First Step’s mission is “providing economic opportunity and a path to self-sufficiency for individuals with barriers to employment, including those who are experiencing or recently experienced homelessness.”

The grant will help First Step establish two new branch locations and pilot an enhanced client services program featuring client assessments, housing placement with financial assistance, and additional skill-training opportunities.

First Step has branches in Atlanta, Fontana, Calif., Nashville, Tenn., Orlando, Fla., Paramout, Calif., and Philadelphia.

The nonprofit offers job seekers one-on-one meetings with coaches where clients discuss their work history, living situations and other obstacles to employment. Following this meeting, clients are matched to a job within 72 hours, and First Step provides transportation to and from work.

In 2021, First Step provided more than 77,000 rides to and from work and helped more than 8,000 individuals get a job, helping its client base earn $57.1 million in paid wages.

