Truist gains bank sponsorship role with Texas athletics

Truist Financial Corp. said it has reached a multi-year agreement to serve as the official bank sponsor of University of Texas Athletics and the soon-to-open Moody Center. The agreement commenced Sept. 25.

In addition to the exclusive sponsorship designation with Texas Athletics and promotional rights to co-brand using Texas Longhorns logo, Truist will have visibility at men’s and women’s athletics events and venues, through official digital and social media platforms, and on the Longhorn Network.

Truist Securities has played a lead role in funding construction of the Moody Center which is projected to debut in April. The facility will serve as the home court to Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams beginning in their 2022-23 seasons.

The agreements with Truist were negotiated in a collaboration between Learfield’s Longhorn Sports Properties and Oak View Group.