Truist has workforce net gain of 180 in second quarter

Achieving the completion of the largest integration in U.S. banking history may be providing Truist Financial Corp. with a level of workforce stability.

Truist reported Tuesday a net gain of 180 jobs from the first quarter for a total of 51,349 full-time job positions.

Still, the workforce is down by 899 year over year, or 1.7%. Since December 2019, the workforce is down 13.4%, or from 59,300 to 51,349.

Truist was formed in December 2019 following BB&T Corp.'s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc.

The core integration was completed in February with the SunTrust branch and account conversions.

In April, chief financial officer Daryl Bible said voluntary retirement and separations would continue through the third quarter. Truist said remaining steps for 2022 involve “teller platform migration” and completing the shift from six to three data centers.

Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank had about 3,800 employees in the region, including operations in Forsyth County and the Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The bank has not provided a Triad workforce update since.

The workforce could increase if Truist is successful in its pursuit of non-bank acquisitions the rest of the year, chairman and chief executive Bill Rogers told analysts Tuesday.

Those pursuits, Rogers said, are likely to limit how many shares that Truist repurchases during at least the third quarter.

The bank said in January it didn't plan for a major share-repurchase initiative during the first half of 2022.

"We do see more opportunity in some of the non-bank mergers and acquisitions ... particularly on the insurance side," Rogers said. "So, we're going to allow capacity and be opportunistic there as well.

"Share repurchases is not our top priority at this particular juncture."

A publicly traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

Truist said June 27 it projects increasing its quarterly dividend would increase by 8.3%, or from 48 to 52 cents, beginning in the third quarter. Its board of directors is required to approve the dividend hikes, which is highly likely to occur during their July meetings, according to industry analysts.

Truist Insurance Holdings Inc. is the sixth-largest U.S. insurance brokerage, making its latest purchase in February when it bought Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, one of the country's largest independent full-service national title insurance agencies.

Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer for the second quarter at $825 million, up 13.5% from the first quarter and up 19.6% year over year.

Truist said when the purchase of SunTrust was completed in December 2019 that it had more than 2,900 branches.

A major part of its cost-savings initiative would be to close 800 branches between the end of 2019 and March 31, 2022. The bank reached 822 branch closings in that time.

On Tuesday, Truist reported having 2,117 branches as of June 30. That was up five from March 31.

The bank still has 13 branches in Forsyth County.

Rogers cautioned there is enough economic instability within its market to limit how many share repurchases the bank makes in the third quarter.

"Overall, clients are generally positive on current economic conditions and demand in their businesses," Rogers said.

"At the same time, concerns about labor shortages and margin pressures, given rising rates and higher input costs, are growing, creating the potential for most defensive postures."

Rogers also stressed that post-integration there will be "no eye off the ball on expenses."

"The competencies that we've built through the merger to manage expenses, understand expenses, create continued improvement, are all still there and will be a big part of our expense story for this year and for the years going forward," Rogers said.