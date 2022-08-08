Truist insurance subsidiary buys national agency BenefitMall

The insurance subsidiary of Truist Financial Corp. reported Monday another significant industry purchase with BenefitMall, the nation's largest benefits wholesale general agency.

BenefitMall has been serving clients for more than 40 years, providing medical, dental, life, vision and long-term care benefits solutions.

Terms were not disclosed for a transaction expected to close in the third quarter. The sellers were funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle that began investments in 2017.

Truist Insurance Holdings, based in Charlotte, projected that acquiring BenefitMall would add $150 million of annual revenue to its wholesale division.

Through its network of about 20,000 retail brokers, BenefitMall provides employee benefits to more than 140,000 small- and medium-sized businesses across the country.;

BenefitMall would be combined into Truist's CRC Group, a national wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products.

"As Truist Insurance Holdings celebrates its centennial year, investing in our insurance capabilities and offerings continues to be a top priority," Truist chairman and chief executive Bill Rogers said in a statement.

"This acquisition of BenefitMall enables us to further diversify the solutions we offer to our clients and create an enhanced client experience."

Truist is the sixth-largest U.S. insurance brokerage. The bank said July 19 in its second-quarter earnings report that its insurance revenue was the top revenue producer at $825 million, up 13.5% from the first quarter and up 19.6% year over year.

That represents about 37% of Truist's overall second-quarter fee revenue of $2.25 billion.

James Burr, managing director for financial services at Carlyle, said BenefitMall "has accomplished significant growth through a focus on broker technology enablement and investment in human capital, in addition to successfully completing more than eight strategic acquisitions to transform into the market-leading wholesale benefits business."

Truist Insurance Holdings operates more than 240 offices through its subsidiaries: McGriff Insurance Services Inc.; CRC Insurance Services Inc.; Crump Life Insurance Services Inc.; AmRisc LLC; and Insurance Services companies AFCO Credit Corp., CAFO Inc., and Kensington Vanguard Land Services LLC.

The most recent major acquisition occurred in February when the subsidiary bought Kensington, which was one of the country's largest independent full-service national title insurance agencies.

Other major purchases were: Regions Insurance Group for an undisclosed price in July 2018; $500 million for Swett & Crawford in February 2016; and $570 million to buy the life, property and casualty insurance divisions of Crump Group Inc. in 2012.