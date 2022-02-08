Truist insurance subsidiary plans to buy title insurance agency

The insurance subsidiary of Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday it has signed an agreement to buy Kensington Vanguard National Land Services.

Kensington is one of the country's largest independent full-service national title insurance agencies. Terms were not disclosed. The deal is projected to close in the first quarter.

Truist Insurance Holdings Inc. is the sixth-largest U.S. insurance brokerage. Truist's existing title operation, BridgeTrust Title, will be integrated into the Kensington platform.

John Howard, chairman and chief executive of Truist Insurance, said in a statement that Kensington’s expertise in the commercial and residential title sectors “will enable us to offer title and real estate services across the full market spectrum.”

“The combined business will be one of the largest full-service real estate service agencies in the U.S."

Insurance is by far the largest fee revenue producer for Truist. It generated $666 million in the fourth quarter, up 3.2% from the third quarter and up 24.2% year over year.

