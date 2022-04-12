Truist joins Open Invention Network group

Truist Financial Corp. has joined Open Invention Network, an organization formed to safeguard open source software.

Truist is the sixth largest U.S. bank by assets and the seventh largest global insurance broker. As a significant user and supporter of open source, Truist said it is reinforcing its commitment to open source software as an enabler of advanced financial services and mobile banking platforms.

Patents owned by Open Invention Network are licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux system. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,600 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.