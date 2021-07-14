Truist launches emergency-savings initiative

Truist Financial Corp. said Wednesday it has launched a “Start. Save. Win!” sweepstakes pilot program to encourage consumers to build an emergency fund.

The program is part of BlackRock’s Emergency Savings initiative. Truist is being joined by Commonwealth, a national nonprofit dedicated to building financial security.

The pilot runs through Nov. 30 and is available just to current SunTrust Banks Inc. customers.

Individuals who open an Essential Savings account online through Sept. 30 may be eligible to win prizes, up to $500, based on their monthly savings deposits.

Truist said the program “is rooted in behavioral economics and best practices for designing prize-based savings programs and aims to better understand the set of incentives that will motivate people to build their personal savings.”

For more details, go to https://www.suntrust.com/personal-banking/start-save-win.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.