Truist launches Homers for Hank funding initiative

Truist Financial Corp. launched Friday the Homers for Hank program, a five-year commitment to donate $755 to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund for every home run hit by the Atlanta Braves up to $1 million.

Truist, based in Charlotte, took over the branding rights for the Braves’ home stadium in December 2019 as part of its $33.5 billion purchase of Atlanta’s SunTrust Banks Inc.

The funds will be used to build a program that provides scholarships for students attending historically Black colleges and universities, career-development programs for their students/alumni and other future support initiatives in honor of Aaron's legacy.

Homers for Hank is retroactive to the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season and runs through 2025. The number 755 is significant as it represents the number of career home runs hit by Hank Aaron, which earned him the title of home run king.

Truist also will annually fund two Henry Aaron Fellowships through 2025, which are full-time positions within the Braves organization designed to support candidates interested in becoming the next senior-level executive of a Major League Baseball club. Fellows will spend 12 months gaining in-office experience and developing the skills necessary to lead a major league franchise to success.

