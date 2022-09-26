Truist maintains top local deposits market share, but lead is shrinking

Truist Financial Corp. held onto the top market share for deposits in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area for the 22nd consecutive year.

However, Truist's lead shrank in the 2021-22 data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. released on Monday. The data goes through June 30.

Although the MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties, the deposits totals typically mirror those in Forsyth County. There are 19 banks listed with branches in the MSA, unchanged from the previous report.

Truist closed two branches in the market during the 2021-22 period.

The departure of BB&T Corp.’s headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte in December 2019 has turned the Winston-Salem MSA into a much more competitive marketplace for deposits.

With both BB&T, and Wachovia Corp. up until 2001, the local FDIC deposits market-share totals were primarily a reflection of corporate-investment deposits at bank headquarters.

For example, Truist held a 76.2% market share in the 2018-19 report when about $22.8 billion in deposits were listed as being held at its former headquarters branch at 200 W. Second St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

For 2021-22, Truist is listed with $4.25 billion in deposits representing a 28.45% market share. That's down from $4.54 billion in deposits representing a 30.75% market share in 2020-21.

Its branch at 110 S. Stratford Road is by far the largest local deposits branch at $2.34 billion, unchanged from the previous FDIC report.

Wells Fargo & Co. is second with $3.38 billion in deposits, representing a 22.68% market share. That is down from 22.75% in 2019-20.

For example, Wells Fargo & Co.’s second-place deposit market share jumped from 7.27% to 23.2%. Its deposits rose by 19%, or $490 million, to $3.07 billion.

There were noteworthy pickups in deposits by F.N.B. Corp. and Bank of America Corp.

F.N.B. remained in third place with an 8.38% market share, up from 7.53% in 2020-21, while Bank of America climbed from sixth to fifth with a 7.03% market share.

The Truist-related divestiture of nine former SunTrust Banks Inc. branches in the Winston-Salem area contributed to First Horizon National Corp. gaining the No. 4 market share.

However, the market share barely nudged in the latest report, going from 7.45% in 2020-21 to 7.49% in 2021-22.

Rounding out the top-10 are: First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. at 7.01% market share (down from 7.22%); Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. at 5.30% (up from 5.04%); Piedmont Federal Savings Bank at 4.59% (up from 4.34%; First Bancorp at 2.13% (up from 1.97%); and Bank Ozk at 1.69% (down from 2.06%).

For the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA, Truist was first at 24.14%, followed by Wells Fargo at 18.68%, Bank of America at 11.94%, Pinnacle at 11.54% and First Citizens at 6.10%.

At the state level, Bank of America remained first at 38.94% and $212.31 billion, in large part because of corporate-investment deposits at its Charlotte headquarters.

However, Truist was able to chip away at that market-share lead at 20.14% and $109.81 billion, followed by Wells Fargo at 13.37% and $72.9 billion, First Citizens at 7.29% and $39.77 billion, and Pacific Western Bank at 2.21% and $12.06 billion.

By comparison, the top-five in N.C. for the 2020-21 period were Bank of America at 41.32% and $208.12 billion, Truist at 18.38% and $92.59 billion, Wells Fargo at 14.4% and $72.55 billion, First Citizens at 4.86% and $24.49 billion, and Pacific Western Bank at 2.94% and $14.8 billion.