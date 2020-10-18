Truist merger job cuts are mounting up with more on the way

King said the bank is confident in achieving 40% of the net cost savings, or $640 million, by the end of 2020, up from 30%. It disclosed Jan. 30 achieving $1.04 billion, or 65% of the goal, by the end of 2021; and the full $1.6 billion by the end of 2022.

"We continue to make good progress of personnel expense, corporate real estate, branch rationalization, third-party spend and system decommissioning and data center closures," Bible said Thursday.

"At the same time, we're also investing in digital, marketing and technology. We're also investing in talent, including in areas outside of digital in our revenue businesses."

Truist has said it could take 12 to 24 months from December 2019 to integrate the operating systems, and the total cost will be at least $2 billion.

Bible said there will be system conversions in several key divisions in the first half of 2021. As that occurs, Truist will consolidate from four data centers into two by 2022, Bible said.

"We have to have a great client experience," Bible said. "We have to make sure everything goes right."

"We chose the better (technology) of the two banks. We didn't take the easy way out, just convert everything to one (system) or the other.