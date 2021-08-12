 Skip to main content
Truist names Itayem as next corporate treasurer
Truist Financial Corp. said Wednesday it has named Fadie "Freddy" Itayem as its corporate treasurer, effective Sept. 3.

Itayem is replacing Donna Goodrich, 58, who became treasurer in November 2018 and will retire with more than 35 years with Truist and legacy BB&T Corp.

The treasurer serves on Truist’s executive management team.

Itayem, 38, will be responsible for all Truist corporate treasury activities, including balance sheet management, investment portfolio, liquidity risk and funding, interest rate risk and pricing.

Itayem currently serves as assistant treasurer. He served as chief financial officer for the Truist Consumer and Wealth businesses.

He led corporate performance measurement, which included enterprise forecast planning and analysis, and cost management, as well as balance sheet strategy for legacy SunTrust Banks Inc.

