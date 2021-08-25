Truist partners with education software developer

Truist Financial Corp. and education software developer EVERFI Inc. announced Tuesday a national launch in September of the company’s WORD Force Universe for kindergarten through second-grade students.

The free digital literacy program is available for educators, community-based organizations and for families to use at home. The program can be accessed at https://everfi.com/k-12/wordforce/.

The businesses conducted a pilot program of more than 17,000 students in 684 schools from January 2020 through June 2021. More than half of the schools and students who used the program during the pilot phase were identified as low- to moderate-income.

The program produced overall literacy and reading-skills improvements, particularly in the ability to sound out more complex letter patterns, understand word tense, build longer words, read and understand new vocabulary, make new words and spell high-frequency words.

