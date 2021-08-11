Truist plans largest non-bank purchase with $2 billion deal for Service Finance

Truist Financial Corp.'s years-long push into the financial digital technology sector has led to its largest non-bank purchase.
The bank announced Tuesday plans to spend $2 billion to buy Service Finance Co. LLC, a leading national provider of point-of-sale services primarily for the home improvement industry.
The deal is projected to close by year's end, pending licensing and regulatory approvals.
Service Finance, based in Boca Raton, Fla., would be merged into Truist's point-of-sale business that includes Sheffield Financial, which focuses on the power equipment, power sports, trailer and other consumer products segments.
Together, the two groups would serve more than 250 manufacturers, associations and other sponsors spanning 29,000 contractors and dealers. Truist said the combination would give it significant national presence in the point-of-sale lending sector.
"The acquisition of Service Finance expands the scale and capabilities of our wholesale payments businesses, enabling Truist to deliver innovative financing solutions to Service Finance's nationwide network of dealers and serve homeowners across the country," Mike Maguire, Truist's head of national consumer finance and payments, said in a statement.
More than 80% of Service Finance's loan applications are completed on its mobile application. Originations are projected to exceed $2.5 billion in 2021 and have grown at approximately 30% annually over the past three years.
Truist and Service have collaborated with lending to the home improvement industry, with Truist and legacy BB&T and SunTrust purchasing more than $2 billion of loans since 2018.
Service maintains relationships with funding partners that purchase its loans. However, under Truist's ownership, the vast majority of loans will be held on Truist's balance sheet
"As a former home improvement contractor, I know how important it is to help contractors and their customers get access to convenient and attractive financing," said Mark Berch, Service's president and founder
"This is a dynamic market with tremendous potential, and joining Truist only improves our outlook for growth."
Where it ranks
It would be the third largest purchase ever for Truist and legacy BB&T Corp., topped only by the $30.4 billion paid for SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019, and the $2.5 billion deal for Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. in April 2016.
To put the Service deal into perspective, BB&T paid $2.2 billion — $4.05 billion in today's dollars — for Southern National Corp. of Winston-Salem in August 1994.
That deal was the launching pad for BB&T’s remarkable 27-year climb to becoming the seventh-largest U.S. bank with $521.9 billion in total assets as of June 30. SNL Financial lists the BB&T-Southern National as one of the top-20 most influential U.S. banking deals ever.
Meanwhile, BB&T's largest non-bank deal was the $570 million purchase of the life, property and casualty-insurance divisions of Crump Group Inc. in 2012.
Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said Truist is likely "using its capital and generating a modest (earnings per share) benefit" from the deal rather than lower the amount it plans to spend on share repurchase.
Truist spent $610 million on share repurchases during the second quarter, or about 30% of the $2 billion that the board of directors authorized on Dec. 24. The bank spent about $506 million in the first quarter.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable.
Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
Truist projects spending — with board approval — between $4 billion and $5 billion of capital on share repurchases or acquisitions between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022.
