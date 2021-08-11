Truist plans largest non-bank purchase with $2 billion deal for Service Finance

Truist and Service have collaborated with lending to the home improvement industry, with Truist and legacy BB&T and SunTrust purchasing more than $2 billion of loans since 2018.

Service maintains relationships with funding partners that purchase its loans. However, under Truist's ownership, the vast majority of loans will be held on Truist's balance sheet

"As a former home improvement contractor, I know how important it is to help contractors and their customers get access to convenient and attractive financing," said Mark Berch, Service's president and founder

"This is a dynamic market with tremendous potential, and joining Truist only improves our outlook for growth."

Where it ranks

It would be the third largest purchase ever for Truist and legacy BB&T Corp., topped only by the $30.4 billion paid for SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019, and the $2.5 billion deal for Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. in April 2016.

To put the Service deal into perspective, BB&T paid $2.2 billion — $4.05 billion in today's dollars — for Southern National Corp. of Winston-Salem in August 1994.