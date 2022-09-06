Truist plans largest non-bank purchase with $3.4 billion deal for BankDirect Capital Finance

Truist Financial Corp. continued its recent non-bank buying spree by announcing plans Tuesday to acquire BankDirect Capital Finance, a nationwide premium-finance company, from Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.

BankDirect has 122 employees in five U.S. offices.

The deal represents Truist's first entrance into the life insurance sector., as well as the largest non-bank purchase by Truist and predecessor BB&T Corp.

Premium financing typically refers to the practice of taking out loans to pay insurance premiums.

The deal, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter.

Although Truist Insurance Holdings Inc. did not disclose the purchase price, multiple media reports said it is valued at $3.4 billion.

The previous largest was the $2 billion Truist paid in August 2021 to buy Service Finance Co. LLC, which expanded the bank's reach in the financial digital technology sector. Service was a leading national provider of point-of-sale services, primarily for the home improvement industry.

To put the size of the BankDirect deal into perspective, it would tie as the second largest purchase ever for Truist and legacy BB&T Corp., topped only by the $33.4 billion paid for SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019.

BB&T also paid $3.4 billion for First Virginia Banks Inc. in January 2003 that represented the jump-start of a major bank acquisition spree that lasted through the SunTrust acquisition.

"This strategic investment increases the breadth of our insurance capabilities and demonstrates our continued commitment to the growth of Truist Insurance Holdings," Truist chairman and chief executive Bill Rogers said in a statement.

"The addition of BankDirect expands our team, further diversifies the risk management solutions we can provide our clients and creates new opportunities to fulfill our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities."

Deal details

BankDirect, founded in 2005, has grown through four acquisitions in the past 17 years.

The company's portfolio features property and casualty, and life insurance products across a national market.

Truist said BankDirect would operate as a division of AFCO Credit Corp., Truist Insurance Holdings' premium finance operation in the U.S.

Truist said BankDirect would add $3.1 billion in loans to Truist Insurance Holdings' premium finance business, while broadening its business into the life insurance arena.

"BankDirect brings a strong track record of growth and success in the premium finance business, much like what we've achieved with our AFCO and CAFO organizations," Truist chief insurance officer John Howard said.

"With this acquisition, we'll extend our business into life insurance, a growing market for premium finance, as well as broaden our geographic reach, particularly on the West Coast."

Howard cited that Truist will benefit from BankDirect's focus on technology and digitization to enhance client experience.

"All in all, this is a key acquisition for our premium finance business," Howard said.

Texas Capital chief executive Rob Holmes said the sale would "help the bank focus on its capital and expense base" in its attempt "on becoming the flagship full-service financial services firm in Texas."

Background

Truist is the sixth-largest U.S. insurance brokerage.

The bank said July 19 in its second-quarter earnings report that its insurance revenue was the top revenue producer at $825 million, up 13.5% from the first quarter and up 19.6% year over year.

That represents about 37% of Truist’s overall second-quarter fee revenue of $2.25 billion.

Truist Insurance Holdings operates more than 240 offices through its subsidiaries: McGriff Insurance Services Inc.; CRC Insurance Services Inc.; Crump Life Insurance Services Inc.; AmRisc LLC; and Insurance Services companies AFCO Credit Corp., CAFO Inc., and Kensington Vanguard Land Services LLC.

The previous most recent major acquisition occurred in August when it acquired BenefitMall for an undisclosed price.

Truist said BenefitMall would add $150 million of annual revenue to its wholesale division. Through its network of about 20,000 retail brokers, BenefitMall provides employee benefits to more than 140,000 small- and medium-sized businesses across the country.

Other major purchases were: Regions Insurance Group for an undisclosed price in July 2018; $500 million for Swett & Crawford in February 2016; and $570 million to buy the life, property and casualty insurance divisions of Crump Group Inc. in 2012.